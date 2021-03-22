A fourth stimulus check is 'certainly possible,' says economist: Here's what's being discussed

The process of sending out third-round stimulus checks is well underway, with 100 million stimulus checks expected to be delivered by Thursday, according to the White House. But with so many people struggling financially, some Americans are already wondering whether a fourth stimulus check could be on the table. Over the last few days, searches for "fourth stimulus check" ramped up, according to Google Trends. Is that just wishful thinking? Not necessarily. "More direct stimulus payments are certainly possible," says Peter Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research. Here's what economists and lawmakers say about the likelihood of another direct stimulus payment.

A fourth stimulus check 'will have to come,' some economists say

With nearly 18 million Americans still receiving unemployment benefits and the unemployment rate at 6.2% as of February, more stimulus is necessary, says David Blanchflower, an economics professor at Dartmouth College. The American Rescue Plan "probably won't be big enough, and more stimulus will have to come later," he adds. The likelihood of another check getting approved by lawmakers will depend on three main factors: interest rates, financial market performance, and the public support for Biden's policies, according to Earle. Politics will also play a big role in further stimulus approval. "The upcoming midterm elections, if the GOP takes back even a few Senate seats, negotiation of fiscal matters will change dramatically," he says. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed using the budget reconciliation process, meaning that Senate Democrats only needed a simple majority. In order for recurring payments to be approved, they would likely need bipartisan support to overcome the threat of a filibuster.

Some lawmakers have pushed for recurring stimulus payments

Earlier this month, 11 Democratic senators — including Ron Wyden, D-OR, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, and Bernie Sanders, I-VT — sent a letter to President Joe Biden, pushing for future legislation with more aid. A key difference: They say that stimulus should be in the form of recurring direct payments to Americans until the pandemic is over, rather than a single payment. The letter did not specify how big the checks should be or who might qualify for them. "We urge you to include recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions tied to economic conditions in your Build Back Better long-term economic plan," the March 2 letter said.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Further details of the plan are expected to trickle out as Biden's advisors plan to present the proposal, worth as much as $3 trillion, to the president this week, The New York Times reports. "Families shouldn't have to worry about whether they'll have enough money to pay for essentials in the months ahead as the country continues to fight a global pandemic," the senators wrote. "Almost 6 in 10 people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months." The White House has not publicly commented on the group's proposal. In January, though, Biden said his Build Back Better Recovery Plan "will make historic investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and clean energy. Investments in the caregiving economy and in skills and training needed by our workers to compete and win the global economy of the future." He didn't make any reference to more direct stimulus payments.

Make the most of your third stimulus check