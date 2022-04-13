Krispy Kreme, Sam's Club, IHG: 5 companies offering freebies, deals to offset high gas prices
- "With inflation at 8.5%, the highest it's been in decades, brands and retailers are offering perks like gas discounts and freebies," says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com.
- The national average gas price is $4.08 per gallon as of Wednesday, April 13, according to AAA.
- American households are spending an extra $327 a month due to inflation, according to a Moody's Analytics analysis.
Some companies are offering fuel-related discounts or perks to try to increase sales as inflation is at historic highs and gas prices are soaring, too.
"I expect this to become a trend," says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com. "With inflation at 8.5%, the highest it's been in decades, brands and retailers are offering perks like gas discounts and freebies to help lighten the burden that customers are feeling right now."
As of Wednesday, the national average gas price is $4.08 per gallon, according to AAA. That's down from an average $4.33 last month but significantly higher than the year-ago average of $2.86.
In all, American households are spending an extra $327 a month due to inflation, according to a new Moody's Analytics analysis.
To entice shoppers, a few national and regional retailers are offering gift cards and even discounts. "This is an opportunistic move to incentivize consumers to shop with them versus the competition, of course, but I see nothing wrong with it," says Bodge.
Here are five companies offering freebies and deals tied to high gas prices.
1. Bojangles
Southern fast-food chain Bojangles is giving away a free $10 gas card with a family meal purchase. In total, the chain says it's handing out $1 million worth of gas gift cards.
2. Krispy Kreme
Every Wednesday through May 4, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas, which it calls "doughnut deflation." This week, the price is just over $4, which is less than half its typical price of over $10 per dozen.
3. Sam's Club
If you're not currently a Sam's Club member, the warehouse chain is offering a discount on joining. You'll get a $45 Sam's Club e-gift card when you pay $45 for a new membership, which is like getting a Sam's Club membership for free.
As a member of Sam's Club, you get access to their gas stations, which on average, have lower prices than other local stations.
4. BJ's Wholesale
BJ's Wholesale Club is offering members 50 cents off a gallon of gas every day in April at some of its locations. To qualify, members must spend $100 in the store and get the gas on the same day as the purchase from April 1 to April 30.
In addition, club members who use their BJ's Perks Mastercard credit card can get an additional 10 cents off per gallon.
5. IHG
IHG Hotels and Resorts, which includes familiar brands like Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, is offering a gas card. If you stay at least two nights at a participating Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort like in Scottsdale, Orlando, or Las Vegas, you'll get a $50 gas card, plus you'll get an extra $25 for each additional night.
Retailers are seeing prices rise too
Businesses felt the pain of rising inflation in March as prices for goods and services surged more than expected, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.
The producer price index, which measures prices paid by wholesalers, rose 1.4% in March and is up 11.2% from a year ago. Those increases are the biggest gains on record.
As everyone continues to pay more, "I suspect that many more retailers and brands will jump on this bandwagon with their own perks for shoppers," Bodge says.
More from Grow: