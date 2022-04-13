Krispy Kreme, Sam's Club, IHG: 5 companies offering freebies, deals to offset high gas prices

Some companies are offering fuel-related discounts or perks to try to increase sales as inflation is at historic highs and gas prices are soaring, too.

"I expect this to become a trend," says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at truetrae.com. "With inflation at 8.5%, the highest it's been in decades, brands and retailers are offering perks like gas discounts and freebies to help lighten the burden that customers are feeling right now."

As of Wednesday, the national average gas price is $4.08 per gallon, according to AAA. That's down from an average $4.33 last month but significantly higher than the year-ago average of $2.86.

In all, American households are spending an extra $327 a month due to inflation, according to a new Moody's Analytics analysis.

To entice shoppers, a few national and regional retailers are offering gift cards and even discounts. "This is an opportunistic move to incentivize consumers to shop with them versus the competition, of course, but I see nothing wrong with it," says Bodge.

Here are five companies offering freebies and deals tied to high gas prices.