8 freelance jobs you can do from home that pay $15 an hour or more

Nearly 62% of people said that they do not have enough emergency savings to last six months, according to a June 2020 FlexJobs survey of 1,100 U.S. adults. One way to make extra money is to pick up some freelance work. Whether you're employed full time or are considering freelance work even as you seek out full-time employment, here are eight freelance jobs that pay at least $15 an hour and that can be done from the safety of your own home. Find many of these positions on sites like FlexJobs, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter.

Social media manager

These days, a company's social media presence, from Pinterest to Twitter, is crucial in connecting it with its audience and building its voice. As such, brands hire social media managers to plan out and implement their social media strategy and to grow their digital presence. Note that some of these jobs may require past experience in the field. Typical hourly pay: $15 per hour, according to PayScale

Transcriber

Companies and individuals record conversations for a variety of reasons, from doing interviews for research to documenting company meetings. Transcribers listen to and transcribe these recordings accurately and clearly for future use. Typical hourly pay: $15 per hour, according to PayScale

Customer service representative

Customer service representatives work in an array of fields, from banking to retail, and respond to an organization's customer inquiries via internet chat, email, or phone. They report issues with products or services that customers may be having and generally serve as the face, or the voice, of a company. Typical hourly pay: $16 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Expert in your field

If you're an expert in anything from RV repair to veterinary work, you may be able to lend your know-how to people in need. Sites like JustAnswer offer users with questions for anyone from lawyers to appraisers the chance to pose these questions on the site and get a response from an appropriate expert within minutes. Typical hourly pay: JustAnswer experts get paid anywhere from $18 to $50 per answer

Bookkeeper

Bookkeepers keep track of financial records for businesses and organizations. They monitor and record expenditures and profits using various kinds of software and databases, produce income reports, and check to make sure records are accurate. Note that bookkeepers often need some postsecondary education, and some positions may require previous experience. Typical hourly pay: $19 per hour, according to BLS

Virtual assistant

Businesses small and large need someone to take care of administrative tasks from calendar management to event planning to data entry, and many managers turn to virtual assistants for help. Note that some of these jobs may require previous virtual assistant experience. Typical hourly pay: $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Resume writer

With millions of people looking for work during the pandemic, now is a great time to use your skills to help applicants craft the most impressive resume. If you have recruitment or human resources experience and know what employers are looking for, consider writing resumes on the side by offering your services on sites like Upwork or Fiverr. Typical hourly pay: $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Translator