Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

8 freelance jobs you can do from home that pay $15 an hour or more

From social media manager to translator, here are eight freelance jobs you can pick up during the coronavirus pandemic and do from home.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

Nearly 62% of people said that they do not have enough emergency savings to last six months, according to a June 2020 FlexJobs survey of 1,100 U.S. adults. One way to make extra money is to pick up some freelance work.

Whether you're employed full time or are considering freelance work even as you seek out full-time employment, here are eight freelance jobs that pay at least $15 an hour and that can be done from the safety of your own home.

Find many of these positions on sites like FlexJobs, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter.

Social media manager

These days, a company's social media presence, from Pinterest to Twitter, is crucial in connecting it with its audience and building its voice. As such, brands hire social media managers to plan out and implement their social media strategy and to grow their digital presence.

Note that some of these jobs may require past experience in the field. 

Typical hourly pay: $15 per hour, according to PayScale

Transcriber

Companies and individuals record conversations for a variety of reasons, from doing interviews for research to documenting company meetings. Transcribers listen to and transcribe these recordings accurately and clearly for future use.

Typical hourly pay: $15 per hour, according to PayScale

VIDEO5:5405:54
5 tips to ace video job interviews
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Customer service representative

Customer service representatives work in an array of fields, from banking to retail, and respond to an organization's customer inquiries via internet chat, email, or phone. They report issues with products or services that customers may be having and generally serve as the face, or the voice, of a company.

Typical hourly pay: $16 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Expert in your field

If you're an expert in anything from RV repair to veterinary work, you may be able to lend your know-how to people in need. Sites like JustAnswer offer users with questions for anyone from lawyers to appraisers the chance to pose these questions on the site and get a response from an appropriate expert within minutes.

Typical hourly pay: JustAnswer experts get paid anywhere from $18 to $50 per answer

Bookkeeper

Bookkeepers keep track of financial records for businesses and organizations. They monitor and record expenditures and profits using various kinds of software and databases, produce income reports, and check to make sure records are accurate.

Note that bookkeepers often need some postsecondary education, and some positions may require previous experience.

Typical hourly pay: $19 per hour, according to BLS

VIDEO5:5405:54
5 tips to ace video job interviews
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Virtual assistant

Businesses small and large need someone to take care of administrative tasks from calendar management to event planning to data entry, and many managers turn to virtual assistants for help.

Note that some of these jobs may require previous virtual assistant experience.

Typical hourly pay: $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Resume writer

With millions of people looking for work during the pandemic, now is a great time to use your skills to help applicants craft the most impressive resume.

If you have recruitment or human resources experience and know what employers are looking for, consider writing resumes on the side by offering your services on sites like Upwork or Fiverr.

Typical hourly pay: $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Translator

Translators, who are needed in a wide range of industries from medicine to law to literature, must have a deep understanding of the languages they are working in so they can accurately communicate not merely words themselves but the intention and cultural nuance behind them.

Typical hourly pay: $29 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map