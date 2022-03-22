Gas station rewards cards aren't the best for getting gas discounts, experts say: Try this instead

Gasoline prices spiked 38% from last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.24, according to AAA. Last year at this time it was $2.88.

Understandably, consumers are looking for ways to save at the pump and some are turning to gas station branded rewards cards. These might not be the best for saving you money, though.

"They sometimes come with additional fees, can only be used at specific stations, and limit options for those with low credit," says Nicole Peterson, marketing and communications expert at GasBuddy.

The average gas station branded rewards card offers between 5 cents and 10 cents off the gallon, according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com which analyzed 22 cards offered by 17 popular gas retailers.

If you carry a balance, the card is even less beneficial as the average interest rate of the 22 cards analyzed was 25.8%. For comparison, the average credit card APR is 16.34%.

As prices continue to rise, these discounts become less and less helpful, says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com. "Even at that high end of 10 cents per gallon, that's a 5% discount if gas costs $2 per gallon, but only 3.3% if gas costs $3 per gallon, and 2.5% if gas costs $4 per gallon," he says.