Congress, local lawmakers push to suspend gas tax: Here are the states where gas could be cheaper

As gasoline prices surge in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some lawmakers are pushing for a suspension of gas taxes.

Nationwide, a gallon of regular gas cost an average of $4.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations. In some parts of the country, like in California, gas prices are well over $5 per gallon.

The nationwide average is an increase of 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than gas prices were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Gas is taxed at a federal level, which amounts to 18.4 cent per gallon, as well as at a state level, which varies by state.

Senate Democrats are pushing Congress to suspend the federal gas tax until January.

Meanwhile, governors all over the country are trying to get rid of, or reduce, state taxes of fuel, which could offer Americans even more relief at the pump. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for example, is moving to pass a 30-day gas tax holiday, which could be enacted this week. That would save residents about 36 cents per gallon.

Here's what each state is proposing and what's being proposed in D.C.