'Get rich slowly' is the best plan 'for the majority of people,' says wealth manager — here's how it's done

Here's why being patient and investing passively is more likely to result in long-term wealth.

Before you start investing, consider your financial goals

When it comes to building wealth, just saving isn't enough. When you park your money in a regular bank account, it diminishes in value over time due to inflation. The most effective way to build wealth is by investing, experts say, as long as you go about it in a strategic and well-advised way. Before you invest any of your hard-earned cash, though, Carlson suggests asking yourself a few basic questions. For example: "What are you investing for in the first place?" "What is your emotional relationship to your financial goals?" If you're saving for meaningful milestones like retirement, a house, or a wedding, your investment strategy should be thoughtful, he says. If you're hoping to profit off the stock market, you're far more likely to see strong returns if your keep your money in a diversified portfolio for a longer period of time, he explains. Research supports his claim: Historically, investing in passive funds that track the S&P 500 or in mutual funds yields better long-term results when compared to stock picking.

"Trading on a daily basis is a coin flip," says Carlson. "If you look on a daily basis, the stock market is basically a 50-50 proposition between being up or down." Legendary investors like Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett offer the same advice. "In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund," Buffett told his company's shareholders in July.

Keep your investment costs low

"Keeping costs to a minimum is enormously important in investing, whether it's farms or buildings in New York. But particularly in stocks," Buffett told CNBC in a 2014 interview. One of the appeals of online trading in a brokerage account is that there's little or no initial cost involved, which has lowered the barrier to entry. But that's misleading, Carlson explains. "People forget the impact [of trading] on things like their taxes when they move their money around."

When you sell an investment and make money, your profit may be taxed, just like other kinds of income. Taxpayers collectively log hundreds of millions of transactions each year involving so-called capital gains and losses, according to IRS statistics. Day traders who quickly buy and sell stocks are paying short-term capital gains rates, which are the same as your normal income tax rate. To qualify for the preferable long-term capital gains, you have to hold an investment for more than a year. Even if you're going the "get rich slowly" route, paying attention to fees is still important. One of the reasons Buffett recommends investing in an index fund is because it's a low-cost way to hold a diverse mix of stocks. The average passive fund, like an index fund or an ETF, has an expense ratio of 0.13%, compared with a 0.66% average fee among actively managed funds, according to Morningstar.

Especially if you start early, time is on your side