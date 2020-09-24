20 smart ways to make money on the side: Some of these gigs can pay more than $100/hr

As many as 48% of side hustlers use their side hustle money for extra spending, and as many as 27% use it to pay for monthly bills, according to a May 2020 DollarSprout survey of 698 U.S. adults. However they end up using the money, many Americans are looking for ways to bring in more monthly cash either outside of, or instead of, a traditional 9-to-5 job. Here are 20 gigs to consider, ranging from the lower end of what you can earn ($5-$10 per gig) to the higher end ($90-$105 an hour).

Be an online mock juror

Online mock juries are like focus groups for forthcoming trials, giving lawyers a sense of how jurors might vote on their cases. Sites like eJury estimate each case takes about 35 minutes and pay between $5 and $10, while Online Verdict estimates each case takes 20 to 60 minutes and pays $20 to $60. Sign up to be a virtual juror on Online Verdict, Virtual Jury, or eJury. Jurors often have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen.

Review books

Authors and publishers are keen to know what people think of their work. If you love reading books and find yourself having a lot of opinions about them, sites like OnlineBookClub pay $5 to $60 for reviews of a variety of book types. Sign up on the site to start receiving their bounty.

Tout a business

A new app called Drum enables "Drummers," as they're called, to share promotions on social media or via email or text by businesses selling mattresses to fruit. Drummers typically get a percentage of any sale that comes from their promoting efforts. Drum estimates an average commission for a referral that results in a purchase will be between $10 and $12.

Test websites

All companies need to test out their websites and apps before they go live, and sites like UserTesting pay people to do so. Users sign up on the site, filling in details like age and location, and can then take either 20-to-30-minute tests online or 45-minute tests live with a representative. Tests pay anywhere from $10 to $120 each.

Deliver groceries

Demand for grocery delivery has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic, with grocery delivery apps like Instacart hiring hundreds of thousands of new shoppers. Sign up to make grocery deliveries on Instacart, where shoppers make an average of $13 per hour, according to Glassdoor, or Shipt, where shoppers make up to $22 per hour, according to the site. Make sure to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) social distancing guidelines when you're at the supermarket, and ask your employer what kind of contactless delivery system is in place to mitigate your risks of contracting the virus.

Babysit

With many schools electing to go remote again this fall, parents working full time need someone to help take care of their kids throughout the day. Sitters nationwide can make anywhere from around $14 to $20 per hour, according to Care.com. Sign up to be a babysitter on sites like Care.com, Sittercity, and UrbanSitter. "There's gonna have to be a certain degree of vetting that goes on," Dr. David Hirschwerk, infectious diseases doctor at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, told Grow about anyone interested in this side gig. "I would want to know, in the household, has anybody recently been ill? And I think you'd want to know to what degree is that household practicing social distancing."

Transcribe documents

If you're an especially fast typist, companies and individuals that record conversations for interviews, research, documenting company meetings, and so on, could use your skills. Transcribers listen to and transcribe these recordings accurately and clearly for future use. Average hourly rate is $15 per hour, according to PayScale. Find transcribing jobs on sites like Upwork and FlexJobs.

Do a celebrity impression

If you can do a spot-on celebrity impression, you'll find there's a market for your skill. Impersonators on Fiverr charge $20 for a Morgan Freeman impression to $15 for a cowboy video. Consider sharing your talents with the world and posting your skills on the site. Fiverr sellers keep 80% of revenue from each transaction.

Answer questions

If you're an expert in motorcycle repair to antique appraisals, sites like JustAnswer offer users the chance to pose questions and get a response from an appropriate expert within minutes. The site's wide range of experts get paid anywhere from $18 to $50 per answer, depending on their field. You must apply to become an expert; JustAnswer has an acceptance rate of 10% to 12% of all applicants.

Become a virtual assistant

Rent out your car

Instead of letting your car sit unused while you're working from home during the pandemic, consider renting it on sites like HyreCar or Turo. On HyreCar, car owners rent out vehicles for anywhere from $29 to $100 per day, according to the company's senior vice president of strategic partnerships Brian Allan. On Turo, listings range from a 2009 Nissan Versa for $20 per day to a 2016 Tesla for $199 per day. Renters earn between 65% and 85% of the trip price, depending on the vehicle insurance plan they choose.

Create an online course for download

If you know how to bake the best chocolate cake, build a stellar website, or knit the perfect scarf, consider creating an online course teaching people how to do it. Instructors on sites like Udemy can charge between $20 and $200 per course, and Udemy takes various cuts, from 3% to 75%, depending on how students find you.

Help people write resumes

With millions of people looking for work during the pandemic, now is a great time to use your skills to help applicants craft the most impressive resume. If you have recruitment or human resources experience and know what employers are looking for, consider writing resumes on the side by offering your services on sites like Upwork or Fiverr. Typical pay is $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Translate material

If you're fluent in another language, companies around the world need your skills to translate medical leaflets to marketing material to legal documents. The average hourly rate for a translator in the U.S. is $23 per hour, according to Salary.com. Sign up to translate documents on sites like Translate or Bunny Studio, or find translator gigs on job boards like ZipRecruiter and Monster.

Write a travel itinerary

If you've got the lowdown on the best spots in your town, whether for takeout or just a nice walk outside, sites like Wild Bum let you write and sell a personalized itinerary for anyone planning a trip there. Guide architects, as they're called, charge anywhere from $25 to $150 for a guide. Architects keep 75% of every sale.

Teach live lessons online

Got know-how in figure drawing or Dungeons & Dragons? Outschool is a marketplace of live, online classes for kids ages 3 to 18 covering a wide array of subject matters. Instructors teach anything from a one-time 40-minute class to eight 90-minute classes over the course of eight weeks and earn an average of $40 per hour.

Rent out your instruments

If you're a musician, instrument collector, or have sound equipment or studio space that would be perfect for rehearsals, consider renting them out on sites such as Fretish. You can set hourly, daily, or weekly rates, with a French horn going for $50 per day in New York, for example, and a microphone going for $70 per day in Austin, Texas. Fretish can take an 11% service fee from renters, so make sure to price accordingly.

Do odd jobs

If you're an ace at organizing, installing new tech, or building Ikea furniture, consider offering your services on sites like TaskRabbit. Organizers on TaskRabbit charge as much as $90 per hour, and furniture assemblers charge as much as $105 per hour. If you're going to someone's house, make sure to adhere to the CDC's social distancing guidelines to mitigate your risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Rake leaves

With the arrival of fall, many suburban households will need someone to rake leaves from their yards. Leaf rakes go for as little as $10 on Home Depot's website. Look up local regulations about what kinds of bags your town allows to collect the leaves in, then post your services on sites like Nextdoor or your town's local Facebook groups. The national average cost for leaf removal is $135, according to Thumbtack.

Sell used items online