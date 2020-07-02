Gold prices, Covid-19 cases offer clues to market's next moves after record jobs report

The U.S. stock market heads into the long Fourth of July weekend with a bang: The S&P 500 rose for four straight days, with the benchmark up 4.6% as of mid-Thursday for the holiday-shortened week. After struggling in recent weeks, the rally in stock prices has resumed once again, fueled by some better-than-expected economic data. On Thursday, the monthly labor report for June showed that employers added a record 4.8 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May. While optimism has returned to Wall Street, there's more uncertainty elsewhere. The U.S. keeps notching new records for the number of new daily Covid-19 cases, and that's prompted governors in states like Washington, California, Florida, Texas, Michigan, and New York to pause or roll back reopening efforts. If more states do so and the number of cases continues to rise, that could put a damper on enthusiasm for a swift recovery for both the economy and the stock market. As a result, the coronavirus pandemic will take precedence once again in the week ahead as traders try to assess the impact on reopening efforts. In addition, gold prices just hit the highest level since 2012, which reflects concern among traders about the pace of economic growth. Here's what to watch in and around the stock market during the week ahead — and how the news could affect your bottom line.

Tracking Covid cases and unemployment

Gold prices reflect lingering fears about economic recovery

What's happening: While gold prices have been rising pretty steadily for years, there's been a sharp increase more recently. In the past week, the price of gold jumped to an eight-year high of more than $1,800 per ounce, up from less than $1,675 just a few weeks earlier. The latest surge in gold prices reflects mounting fears of a resurgence of new coronavirus cases. And some experts believe the price could be headed for $1,900 per ounce soon. Why it matters: Investment pros consider gold to be a safe haven, an asset that investors typically favor during periods of slower economic growth or as a refuge for when other markets decline. Because "there's only so much gold out there," demand for this commodity during the pandemic has helped to push prices higher.

Video by David Fang People invest in gold because it can serve as a "hedge" for their portfolios. When other investments lose value, gold tends to appreciate. During the past year, the price of gold has jumped more than 23% in the past year, while the S&P 500 is up about 5.5% in that same time period. What it means to you: Even if you don't have any investments in gold — the metal itself or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track this commodity — it's still useful to track its performance. That's especially true when gold prices are going up at the same time as the stock market, because it reflects differing views about what traders expect for the pace of economic growth ahead. In addition, rising gold prices can mean it's a better time to sell old jewelry or coins. Finally, the rise in gold prices can be a good reminder of why it's important to have a mix of various assets in your portfolio. Diversification can help to reduce your overall risk, because your portfolio's performance doesn't hinge on just one investment.

