Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

New bill may reduce $600-a-week checks to as low as $100: 'We're not going to pay people more money to stay at home'

In their new stimulus bill, Senate Republicans plan to cut federal enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 a week down to $310, $188, or even $100.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, September 9, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

On July 31, the federal government's enhanced unemployment insurance providing unemployed Americans an extra $600 per week, provided for in the CARES Act, is set to expire. If Congress doesn't pass another stimulus bill extending these benefits soon, most states will send out their final payments on July 25 or 26. That's despite the fact that the economy has not made a swift, large-scale recovery: The national unemployment rate was 11% in June, and the week ending July 18 saw 1.4 million new jobless claims.

In May, the House of Representatives passed another stimulus bill, the HEROES Act, which would extend the $600 per week in enhanced unemployment insurance until 2021. The Senate has yet to vote on it; instead, the GOP and White House have been putting together their own bill. On Thursday, they said they had reached a tentative agreement about legislation they'll offer Democrats as a starting point for negotiations. 

Republicans have considered lowering the benefits to just $100 per week, sources told CNBC on Wednesday. Then, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to CNBC directly on Thursday, he outlined a different proposal that included a less drastic reduction. 

New stimulus bill could offer '70% wage replacement'

"We're not gonna continue [unemployment insurance] in its current form because we're not gonna pay people more money to stay at home than work," Mnuchin told CNBC. Republicans contend people who receive more money on unemployment than they otherwise would on the job have an incentive not to work.

"We want to make sure that the people that are out there that can't find jobs do get a reasonable wage replacement," Mnuchin told CNBC, "so [unemployment insurance] will be based on approximately 70% wage replacement."

Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI, refuted that claim on Twitter, pointing out that, "in June, around 70% of the [unemployment insurance (UI)] recipients who returned to work were making more on UI than their prior wage, and yet still returned to work."

It is as yet unclear what the 70% wage replacement would look like in practice, but the GOP proposal means the average person would likely get an extra $310 per week versus the current $600, according to a CNBC analysis.

Using median instead of average figures to derive that 70% figure, which some Republican lawmakers have talked about doing in recent weeks, would lower that figure further to $188 per week, Tedeschi told CNBC.

VIDEO2:1802:18
What happens after enhanced unemployment benefits run out?
Saving

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Enhanced unemployment is 'extremely helpful' to the economy

Some economists believe the enhanced federal unemployment benefits have been crucial to propping up the U.S. economy throughout the pandemic, and continue to be key to a recovery.

"The $600 in incremental pandemic unemployment [insurance] is extremely helpful," says Samuel Rines, chief economist at Avalon Advisors. "It's continued to give people an income through this that's allowed spending to continue as though there wasn't a crisis. And without that, you're going to see a significant fall off [of the economy], because the only wage that [people can otherwise] get is going to be working and there simply aren't enough jobs to bring people back."

Congress faces a deadline of August 10, since that's when it breaks for recess, so lawmakers are rushing to nail down the details of a proposal so that they could come to the table with Democrats and pass a bill soon.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map