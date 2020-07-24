New bill may reduce $600-a-week checks to as low as $100: 'We're not going to pay people more money to stay at home'

New stimulus bill could offer '70% wage replacement'

"We're not gonna continue [unemployment insurance] in its current form because we're not gonna pay people more money to stay at home than work," Mnuchin told CNBC. Republicans contend people who receive more money on unemployment than they otherwise would on the job have an incentive not to work. "We want to make sure that the people that are out there that can't find jobs do get a reasonable wage replacement," Mnuchin told CNBC, "so [unemployment insurance] will be based on approximately 70% wage replacement." Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI, refuted that claim on Twitter, pointing out that, "in June, around 70% of the [unemployment insurance (UI)] recipients who returned to work were making more on UI than their prior wage, and yet still returned to work." It is as yet unclear what the 70% wage replacement would look like in practice, but the GOP proposal means the average person would likely get an extra $310 per week versus the current $600, according to a CNBC analysis. Using median instead of average figures to derive that 70% figure, which some Republican lawmakers have talked about doing in recent weeks, would lower that figure further to $188 per week, Tedeschi told CNBC.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Enhanced unemployment is 'extremely helpful' to the economy