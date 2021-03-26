Want to 'get rich slowly'? Be 'boring' with your investments, experts say — here's why

Investors have had plenty of investing crazes to ponder in recent months, from GameStop and SPACs to NFTs and cryptocurrency. But while it might be tempting to hop on the latest trend, it's smarter for investors to tread carefully, according to experts.

Buying hot stocks is more like gambling rather than investing for your future, says Chris Browning, founder of the podcast Popcorn Finance. "It takes it out of that realm of 'I'm doing things to help better myself for the future, I'm putting my money to work in hopes that I can retire' ... into making these very speculative plays," he says.

"You don't want to be jumping in and chasing fads, because that's typically when you end up losing money," Browning adds. "There's nothing wrong with being boring" when it comes to your investment strategy.

Other experts agree. Day trading, or buying and selling individual stocks to make a quick profit, isn't the best way to build wealth, Ben Carlson, a CFA and the author of "A Wealth of Common Sense: Why Simplicity Trumps Complexity in Any Investment Plan," told Grow. As studies have shown, investors often lose money that way.

"The slow, boring, 'get rich slowly' path is still probably the right path for the majority of people," he said.