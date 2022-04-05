The money mistake that cost reality TV stars Heather and Terry Dubrow 'a couple of million dollars'

Heather Dubrow, who stars on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, who stars on E!'s "Botched," say they were conned out $1.75 million in 2015.

"Terry ended up making an investment that turned out to be a scam and that really was our financial low. We ended up being swindled out of a couple of million dollars," Heather Dubrow told Grow.

Heather alleged on her podcast "Heather Dubrow's World" that the couple lost nearly $2 million after their accountant of over 20 years convinced the Dubrows to loan the money to a woman to invest in real estate. The Dubrows later discovered that the accountant wasn't certified, they add.

The couple learned many valuable lessons from the experience, and there's one that almost anyone can relate to: Do your research into whomever you're trusting with your money.