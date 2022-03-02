27-year-old who turned $500 into $60,000: How to invest if 'you're scared of losing money'

Only 28% of women feel confident about investing some of their money, according to a recent study from BNY Investment Management. One reason women don't invest more, according to the survey, is because they see it as too much of a gamble: A whopping 45% of women respondents said that investing money in the stock market — either directly or in a fund — is too risky.

Tori Dunlap, founder of Her First 100K, is trying to dispel that myth. She achieved her goal of saving $100,000 before her 25th birthday and now coaches women on budgeting and how to grow their wealth by investing. Her company recently launched a community board called Treasury where members can join discussion boards and chat about how to manage investments.

When she was 21, Dunlap started her Roth IRA with $500. Six years later, between her Roth IRA and Traditional IRA she holds more than $60,000, thanks to her own contributions and market gains.

She wasn't always confident in her investing abilities: "I remember logging into Scottrade [now TD Ameritrade] and just feeling immediately overwhelmed and not knowing what any of these things meant." Dunlap and her dad looked up the definitions of different terms and what stocks they should invest in. "It may as well as been written in German," she says.

Now, one of the goals of her company is to coach women out of their investing anxiety. For many of her clients, she says, they just feel like they don't know enough and it's "too complicated." That doesn't need to be the case.

"Analysis paralysis is costing you a ton of money," she says. "If you're scared of losing money, buy and hold."

This is especially true because time is a huge factor when it comes to investing. The sooner you start investing, the more years you have for compound interest to potentially work in your favor and help you grow your wealth. "Even it's just $50 or $100 a month [you can invest], time is more important than the amount of money," she says.

Here are three of her top tips for feeling more comfortable investing and some lower-risk ways to get started.