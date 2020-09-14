Up to 85% of jobs are filled via networking: How to get referrals and boost your chances of getting hired

The idea of a hidden job market — jobs that are filled without being advertised or posted online, or after being posted as a technicality — sounds like the stuff of myth. But career experts say it's very real. Largely, whether or not positions appear on job boards or not, they're filled internally or by way of referrals.

Up to 85% of jobs may work this way and get filled via networking, according to a 2016 LinkedIn survey, instead of getting filled by an applicant who used traditional methods like applying after seeing a posting on a job board.

Networking gives job hunters a boost, too. Nearly half of them "hear about jobs by word of mouth via friends, while 37% say they also learn through professional networks," per a 2019 survey from Jobvite.

Austin Belcak, founder of Cultivate Culture and director of partner development at Microsoft, breaks down the numbers further to show just how critical networking is to landing a job. He estimates that only 2% of people who apply online get an interview. If you have a referral, your chances of getting an interview, and then getting hired, are much higher.

"Only 7% of candidates come from referrals," he says. "So 7% of people have a 40% to 80% chance of getting hired and 75% of people [who apply online] have a 2% change of just getting an interview. That's why referrals are so important."