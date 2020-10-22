5 in-demand seasonal jobs: A few pay more than $40 per hour

The fall tends to be a popular time for seasonal work as retailers and e-commerce companies staff up for the holiday rush. This year, 84% of job candidates plan to apply for seasonal work, according to a September 2020 Monster poll of 3,889 respondents.
Among the top industries hiring for seasonal work are the service industry, with 39% of the seasonal postings on Monster, followed by retail, with 21% of the seasonal postings.
Here are five of the most in-demand seasonal jobs right now, according to Monster, along with how much each typically pays.
Retail sales workers address customer needs by finding and recommending products, answering questions, and processing payments.
Median wage: $12 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
Warehouse workers prepare orders by packing boxes and ensuring they get shipped correctly. They take stock of inventory and do maintenance on equipment. Almost every industry needs warehouse workers.
Median salary: $16 per hour, according to Salary.com
Video by Courtney Stith
Machinists make, modify, or repair mechanical instruments, maintain industrial machines, and operate machines that manufacture parts and metal instruments. Some employers may require previous related experience to be considered for the job.
Median wage: $21 per hour, according to the BLS
Storage and distribution managers supervise and manage employees, logistics, inventory, shipping, and customer orders. They monitor budgets, train staff, enforce health and safety protocols, and so on. Some of these positions may require previous related job experience.
Median wage: $45 per hour, according to the BLS
Operations managers supervise day-to-day activities at their place of work, ensuring staff is doing their required tasks, hiring, training, and terminating employees if necessary, leading meetings, attending to customer service issues. Some of these positions may require previous related job experience.
Median wage: $48 per hour, according to BLS
Apply for these jobs on sites like Monster, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and LinkedIn.
If you're applying for a job that may heighten your risk of contracting the coronavirus, make sure to ask your prospective employer what measures they're taking to keep their workforce safe, and make sure to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's prevention protocols.
More from Grow: