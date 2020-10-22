5 in-demand seasonal jobs: A few pay more than $40 per hour

The fall tends to be a popular time for seasonal work as retailers and e-commerce companies staff up for the holiday rush. This year, 84% of job candidates plan to apply for seasonal work, according to a September 2020 Monster poll of 3,889 respondents.

Among the top industries hiring for seasonal work are the service industry, with 39% of the seasonal postings on Monster, followed by retail, with 21% of the seasonal postings.

Here are five of the most in-demand seasonal jobs right now, according to Monster, along with how much each typically pays.