House set to pass Covid relief as CDC issues new guidelines: Here’s how the headlines can affect your money

Markets were mixed. The House is set to pass the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill. Plus, the CDC issues new guidelines for post-vaccine life. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Dow climbed, tech stocks slid

Indexes were mixed Monday at the closing bell. The Dow climbed 1%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 2.4% as several major tech stocks slid. All three indexes were up Tuesday morning.

House set to pass $1.9 trillion Covid relief (again)

House Democrats are gearing up to pass President Joe Biden's Covid relief bill on Wednesday. The House is not expected to make any changes to the Senate's version of the bill, which includes $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits through September 6, $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, and an expansion of the child tax credit. The House aims to send the legislation to the president before current unemployment provisions expire on Sunday.

Video by Helen Zhao

The CDC issues new guidelines for gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new safety guidelines for people who have been vaccinated: They can visit each other without wearing masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people can also interact with unvaccinated people from the same household, as long as those individuals aren't high-risk. Vaccinated people should still avoid medium and large gatherings and wear masks and social distance in public. As more activities become safe and life goes back to normal, people may resume going out to bars, restaurants, and more. Start preparing your budget so you'll be ready.

