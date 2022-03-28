To pay off $100,000 in debt in 3 years, this millennial mom moved to California and sold her car — and it worked

In 2015, Julie Berninger and her now husband realized that with major expenses — notably, their undergrad and graduate degrees — the two were racking up debt . They were already more than $ 100,000 in the hole.

Berninger, now 33, had studied political science in undergrad, then got a master's degree in computer information systems, hoping to build a career in tech. Her husband, a personal trainer, had earned degrees in exercise science.

The two also sometimes splurged without thinking through the financial ramifications. For example, Berninger financed $ 27,000 on a brand-new Subaru Forester, which contributed to their debt.

The couple decided to buckle down on paying off their debt , relocating so Berninger could snare high-paying tech jobs, downsizing their expenses, and picking up some extra income streams . By early 2018, they paid off that $ 100,000. They are now debt-free and live with their young daughter in Massachusetts.

"It was not, like, this magical thing," says Berninger about what it took to pay everything off . "You have to put in the hours to get there."

Here are some of the big moves the couple made to eliminate their debt faster: