Here's how Americans meant to use their first 2 stimulus checks — and how they actually used them

As batches of third stimulus checks from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief package continue landing in bank accounts and mailboxes, recent data from the Census Bureau shows how Americans used the previous two rounds of stimulus money. Surveys from last year indicated that many Americans intended to put their stimulus checks into savings. However, it turns out that most people didn't follow through with that plan. In fact, more than half of people spent the majority of their stimulus checks to pay off debt, and another quarter used the bulk of the money to pay for routine expenses, according to the Census Bureau. The data contradicts a common narrative that putting cash in people's pockets didn't work because the money got stored away instead of being spent and helping boost the economy. In actuality, though, only 20% of people saved most of their stimulus. When the bureau asked a more specific follow-up question that let respondents check multiple categories on which they spent their stimulus checks, the No. 1 response was on food, including groceries and dining out. More than 70% of Americans spent part of their first stimulus checks on food, and nearly 60% also spent some of their second checks on food. Utilities came in second place for both rounds of stimulus checks: More than half of Americans spent some of the money from the first installment to cover utility bills, and about 45% did so with the second.

