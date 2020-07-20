Amusement parks pose 'severe risk' this summer, experts warn: How Disney World is adjusting

Guests must register in advance and expect temperature checks

In order to control the number of people in the park, guests must reserve a specific day and time to visit. Guests are also not currently allowed to park hop, meaning they cannot visit more than one park in one day. Upon entering, guests must comply with a temperature check at the entrance. A guest with a fever of 100.4-degrees or above will not be allowed in the park, and neither will their party.

Visitors must socially-distance in line

At the entrance and throughout the park, all guests must socially distance in line. During her visit with her two sons, who are ages 5 and 6, people were, for the most part, following the rules, DeRubertis says. "As a parent, I was being a helicopter," she says. "It was my job to make sure my kids maintained the social distancing. As a guest, you still have to do your part." Social distancing measures also make it appear like lines are longer than they actually are, she says. But because Disney has reduced the amount of people who can enter, lines go fast. "The longest we waited was for 25 minutes for the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and the wait is usually something like 120 minutes," DeRubertis says.

Masks are required

Wearing a mask is crucial to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. "If we can get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think in the next four, six, eight weeks ... we can get this epidemic under control," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a Journal of the American Medical Association interview. Disney is requiring all guests to wear masks and park employees are helping enforce the rule, DeRubertis says. "There was a group of people sitting and taking their masks off and I saw a cast member come up to them" and ask them to refasten their masks, she says. There is at least one mask-free relaxation zone in each park where guests can remove their masks and enjoy air conditioning. However, only a limited number of people are allowed in. And, in general, mask requirements are hard to enforce. "Face mask policies are going to be the hardest things to implement," Galiatsatos told Grow.

Use payment apps to limit contact

The park is asking visitors to use the My Disney Experience app to pay for concessions and to check-in at any resort hotels. Even before Covid-19 precautions, using mobile apps at theme parks was always faster and simpler, says Robert Niles, founder of Theme Park Insider. "Use the park apps just like you would the Starbucks app," he told Grow recently. "Order and you'll have a form of payment associated with the app, so you'll pay through the app. Then you'll get a buzz when its ready and you'll go pick it up. Pretty much everyone will use mobile ordering going forward in the parks."

There are some indoor places where tables are at least six feet apart. Still, DeRubertis says her family took advantage of the common spaces, which were emptier than usual. "We would get snacks and and go to a shady spot and take our full time," she says. Disney has also banned eating and walking as part of its mask-wearing requirement, so finding a place to sit is crucial.

Watch for sanitizing stations

Hand sanitizer dispensers are now stationed throughout the parks, and park employees are making extra efforts to clean high-touch surfaces like railings and seating. "I personally saw cast members cleaning the attractions," DeRubertis says.

Bottom line: Is Disney World worth visiting right now?