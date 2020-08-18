My husband and I paid off $200,000 in 18 months and saved our marriage thanks to our monthly money dates

Just a few years ago, like so many couples, my husband and I were struggling to get on the same page about our money.

We had the same general money goals, like paying off debt and investing, but we weren't making any good progress towards them. We wanted to pay down our debt and max out our retirement, but we ended up spending most of our take home pay on eating out and shopping. Both of us felt like the other one spent too much, and the finger-pointing led to a lot of arguments.

The status quo wasn't sustainable. I explained to my husband that I felt trapped in my job and unable to spend quality time with our kids because of the massive amount of debt we were carrying: $200,000 in student loans. When he understood where I was coming from and saw that we could pay down our debts and build the life we wanted by taking control of our spending and saving more, he agreed to work with me to pay off our debt.

To make that happen, we decided to meet once a month for a "money date." Once we started doing that, things changed for us. We found that we weren't fighting about money anymore and we both started to make wiser spending choices. We spent less on daily coffee runs, online orders, and clothing. We still spent money on things that were actually important to us, but we cut back on extraneous spending elsewhere.

These money dates saved our marriage and were instrumental in helping us pay off our debt and create new money goals.

Today, I am debt-free and my husband and I have created a plan together that helps us feel confident and in control of our finances. And in addition to my work as an internist, I now run a blog called The Frugal Physician to help others who are trying to achieve big money goals.

Here's my best advice about setting up regular money dates so that they can help you set and achieve your goals as a couple.