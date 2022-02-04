Set this ground rule to fight less about money with your partner, says CEO of the Fiscal Femme

If you and your partner don't agree on what's worth splurging on, and what isn't, it can cause conflict within your relationship. Especially if you both are working toward a shared financial goal, like saving up to buy a home or for a wedding.

You can avoid some of this conflict by implementing a simple ground rule, says Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, author of "Financial Adulting: Everything You Need to be a Financially Confident and Conscious Adult."

"If you have separate bank accounts, decide on a savings contributions number," she says. For example, make a rule that every two weeks $100 needs to be contributed to a shared savings account.

This can help eliminate some conflict: "It doesn't matter how much you spend, if you are making that contribution goal," she says.

Gerstley and her partner, Justin, fall into the category of spending opposites. "I am more of an experience person and I love personal development experiences, whereas Justin is like 'I can't believe you would pay for that,'" she says.

"He wants to have a physical thing when he spends a lot of money, and I'm like, 'Oh another thing.'"

If you put the savings contribution rule in place and each person in the couple meets that requirement and has done their part, then there could be less irritation or judgment around purchases the other doesn't understand.