How housing and job numbers could affect the stock market and your money

In the coming week, several reports will be released that will lay out movements in the labor and housing market. These two areas are known as leading economic indicators, because they often signal potential signs of change in the economy. "With the consumer spending driving approximately two-thirds of our economy, I'm watching reports and events that could impact spending," says Morgan Hill, CEO and owner of Hill & Hill Financial. "If we have good numbers for jobless claims and housing starts, I believe the market will continue to respond positively."

Will jobless claims continue to drop?

What's happening: On August 20, we'll get a report showing how many Americans filed for unemployment over the past week. For the past two consecutive weeks, the jobless claim numbers have dropped. This week was the first time since March that the weekly number came in below 1 million. Why it matters: Investors and analysts are hoping to see a continued decrease as an end to, and recovery from, widespread layoffs. As more Americans return to work, consumer confidence is likely to return, too. What it means for you: A continued decrease in jobless claims indicates that the economy is bouncing back, which is good news. If you're job hunting, consider which jobs are in high demand and make sure to get your cover letter and resume in shape.

Housing starts and home sales