How long $1 million would last you in retirement in the 3 most populous U.S. states

Having $1 million put away for the future sounds like a great goal. Many financial experts recommend hitting that landmark in order to retire comfortably, and nearly 60% of Americans think it's the amount they need to live out their golden years stress-free.

But although saving that much money can provide a good amount of financial security, it may no longer be enough to sustain you for that long after you stop working — especially if you live in an expensive state like California.

To determine the number of years, months, and days $1 million would last, researchers at personal finance website GOBankingRates multiplied each state's overall cost-of-living index with its estimated annual expenses. The site used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Yearly expenditures were then multiplied by other costs including housing and health care.

The states were ranked from the shortest to longest time $1 million would stretch. Perhaps unsurprisingly, your money would run out quickest in costly, popular places to live like California and New York.

Here's how long $1 million would last in the three most populous U.S. states.