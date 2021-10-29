How long is it smart to stay at a job? A lot 'can't be accomplished in less than a year,' expert warns

Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) have long been considered the generation that job hops, or doesn't stick around at one workplace too long before switching to another. It seems Gen Z (born between 1997 and 1999) is following suit and staying at each job for even less time.

New data from careers site CareerBuilder finds while millennials are spending an average of two years and nine months in a given role, Gen Zers are staying an average of two years and three months. Both are considerably shorter durations than previous generations. Gen Xers (born between 1965 to 1980) stay an average of five years and two months at a job, and baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) stay an average of eight years and three months.

There are multiple reasons younger people might be moving on more quickly. Economic factors come into play, like the Great Recession in 2007, and the fact that Gen Zers have only recently entered the job market and haven't had enough time to stay longer than two or three years in a given role.

Regardless, Gen Z may be on to something. The ideal length of time to stay, in terms of your personal growth and prospects for the future, could be about two years, says Angelina Darrisaw, a career coach and founder and CEO of C-Suite Coach. "You want to give yourself an opportunity to set goals with your manager, track progress on those goals, and see if you have indeed made the progress," she says. "Two years allows more room and opportunity to see that through really thoroughly."

If you want to get a lot out of your job, though, she cautions, bear in mind that "typically, that can't be accomplished in less than a year."