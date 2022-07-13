'People tend to be really bad at understanding percentages,' says researcher. That could cost them money as investors

If you can't remember the last time you calculated the percentage difference between one value and another, think about the last time you were in the supermarket. This food brand contains 150% more protein than the leading competitor, the packaging tells you. That cleaning agent leaves 50% fewer germs on your kitchen counter. If figuring out how much those percentages actually represent feels like a headache to you, you're not alone. New research published in the Journal of Consumer Research reveals that people tend to confuse relative size (150% "of" something) and percent change (150% more). Researchers found the confusion caused more than half of their subjects to underestimate percent changes by more than 100%. "People tend to be really bad at understanding percentages," Milica Mormann, co-author of the paper and an assistant professor at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, recently told the Wall Street Journal. And it doesn't only come into play when you're figuring out how many more sheets of paper towels you're getting in a given roll. Changes in the value of market indexes and indeed the investments in your portfolio are typically expressed as a percent change. And knowing how the calculation works is essential to understanding how investments behave and how your portfolio grows over time, experts say.

Calculate percent change to understand how investments move

If you're listening to the news in your car you may hear a market update that expresses market movement in terms of points. Something like: "In market news, the Dow fell 309 points today, and the Nasdaq shed 110." Unless you're really tuned in to markets, that news can feel less than useful. Ask someone to name how many points the Dow is at, and chances are they won't know the correct answer of "about 30,900" off the top of their head. (The Nasdaq is at about 11,300 these days, by the way.)

Video by David Fang Instead of using points, many financial media outlets tend to describe movements in indexes the same way you'd see gains or losses in the investments in your portfolio — as a percentage. To find percentage change, you subtract your starting value from the final value, divide by the initial value, and then multiply by 100. So if the Dow started the day at 30,900 and closed at 30,591, you'd subtract to get -309, divide by 30,900 to get 0.01, and finally multiply by 100 to arrive at a 1% decline.

Understanding percent change in your portfolio