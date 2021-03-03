'The average benefit will be about $6,300' per family under the American Rescue Plan, expert says

The Senate is moving forward on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill this week. If the American Rescue Plan is signed into law, "The average benefit will be about $6,300," for families, according to Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, who cited the center's recent report. The relief bill, which includes another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, also proposes tax breaks designed to help more families cope with the pandemic. Lawmakers are hoping to deliver stimulus checks and advanced tax credits directly to Americans in the next few months. Here's how much money families could receive from three of the proposals in the American Rescue Plan if it's signed into law.

Child Tax Credit: Up to $3,600 per child

One of the American Rescue Plan's proposals is the expansion of the Child Tax Credit. The bill would institute a fully refundable Child Tax Credit for 2021 and increase the maximum amount to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 annually for children under the age of 6. This would be a major increase from the current Child Tax Credit, which only provides an annual maximum of $2,000 per child from birth through age 16. When Democrats introduced the plan, they outlined a proposal to send the cash out to families monthly. The timeline for sending money out is still unclear, but experts believe the credit would reach families this summer. "The intent is certainly to try to deliver at least a portion of the Child Tax Credit in 2021 rather than when you file your 2021 return, so my guess is they hope to get half of your CTC to you in 2021 and half would come when you file your tax return in 2022," says Maag.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst The change in tax law would mean many more Americans would receive aid. "We estimate that the proposal would increase the Child Tax Credit for three-quarters of all families," says Maag. The proposal outlined in the bill is temporary and would only allow eligible families to claim the additional cash for 2021.

Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit: Up to $8,000

The American Rescue Plan also includes a refundable Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, which could help Americans claim thousands of additional dollars to offset the costs of child care. The plan would provide a credit of up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. Previous IRS limits were $3,000 and $6,000, respectively. To qualify, you must pay for child care in order for you and your spouse to work, and your child must be under the age of 13. Families making less than $125,000 per year would be entitled to the full credit, while families making between $125,000 and $400,000 would receive a partial credit. The fact that the tax credit is refundable "will allow access to very low-income families" and help make sure even those who don't owe a lot in taxes can benefit, says Maag.

Stimulus checks for more dependents: Up to $1,400