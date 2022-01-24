Americans want to save $1.9 million for retirement and 53% think they're 'very likely' to succeed: Survey

Americans want $1.9 million banked, on average, by the time they retire, according to a new study from Charles Schwab. More than half, 53%, of people say they are "very likely" to reach their retirement savings goal.

Researchers at the financial services company surveyed 1,000 adults ages 21 through 70 who are currently using a 401(k) plan to gauge their savings and measure how far they have left to go.

Many of the Schwab respondents think they are on the right track. More than a third, 38%, say they are currently "doing fine" financially, while 53% describe their situation as "pretty good." Meanwhile, almost 3 in 10 believe their lifestyle in retirement will improve.

Those savers have a plan to stash away even more, the study notes. Nearly half, 48%, plan to save more money in general to up their retirement ante, while 36% are specifically aiming to increase their 401(k) contributions.

About 35% will invest more money outside of their workplace retirement accounts, and 34% will focus on paying down debt to free up income.

Fidelity reports "record levels" of retirement savings as of the third quarter of 2021. Still, according to its findings, many savers have a long way to go if they intend to put away nearly $2 million before they leave the workforce: The average 401(k) balance was $126,100.