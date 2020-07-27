Second stimulus checks of up to $1,200 could come in August, Mnuchin says. Here's what you need to know

Republicans are set to release their proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Monday, and it will include another round of $1,200 direct payments to many Americans, according to White House officials. In a Fox News interview on Sunday, July 26, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a fresh round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 per person would be coming next month. "We'll get the majority of them out in August and those will help people," Mnuchin told anchor Chris Wallace. Although Republicans are expected to unveil their relief bill on Monday, they will need to reach an agreement with Democrats before another act is voted on and signed into law. Democrats passed their own coronavirus relief bill back in May — a $3.5 trillion effort known as the HEROES Act, which also included another round of stimulus checks — but the Republican-controlled Senate didn't act on the proposal. While Americans wait for lawmakers to reach a deal, here's everything we know about the second $1,200 stimulus check being proposed by Republicans.

Who will get a second stimulus check?

Over the weekend, Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that under the Republican proposal, a second $1,200 direct payment would be sent to the same Americans who qualified for the first stimulus check under the CARES Act, according to the Associated Press. That means that under the new Republican aid proposal, individuals who earn up to $75,000 a year would be eligible for the full $1,200 second economic impact payment. Americans who earn more than $75,000 but less than $99,000 would be eligible for a reduced payment. Under the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March, the government based the amount Americans received on a sliding scale, with the amount falling by $5 for every $100 in income above $75,000. When determining eligibility for the first stimulus checks, which the government began distributing in mid-April, the IRS and Treasury Department reviewed Americans' most recent tax returns, either 2018 or 2019. It's currently unclear what data the next aid package would use to determine stimulus check eligibility. Use this calculator to figure out how much you could get under the Republican coronavirus aid package.

When could you expect your second stimulus check?

A second stimulus check won't be sent out until Republicans and Democrats agree to the terms of the coronavirus relief bill. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate must OK the package before it is sent to President Trump to sign the bill into law. Still, Mnuchin believes the two parties will come to a swift agreement. "We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues. We've moved quickly before and I see no reason why we can't move quickly again," he told Fox News. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seemed less optimistic about a quick turnaround when he spoke at an event in Ashland, Kentucky, last week. He said he expects Congress to pass something by "the end of the next few weeks." Republicans would benefit politically from getting checks out quickly, says Joshua Gotbaum, a guest scholar at the Brookings Institution who has worked in five administrations under presidents of both parties. Gotbaum, who spoke to Grow earlier this month, pointed out that "you have a lot of people who are running for reelection in August," and if Washington doesn't pass more stimulus by then, it could hurt politicians at the polls. One in four people who should have received a stimulus check in the first round had a problem receiving their payment, according to a June MagnifyMoney survey of more than 1,000 Americans. Gotbaum thinks things will go more smoothly if another round of payments go out, though: "There are going to be some mistakes, but they've done this once so they are going to make fewer mistakes the second time than the first."

Lawmakers race the clock to get a deal