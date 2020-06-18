Here's how much money experts say you should have in savings at every age

It's important to establish goals, whether they be career-related, personal, or financial. But many Americans struggle with defining their goals, especially when it comes to their money. For example, do you know how much money you should have saved up? It can be difficult to conjure up an answer — especially given that there are many variables at play, including your age and your income. When discussing "savings," it's also important to try and parse out precisely what you mean. Most experts would tell you that you should have several different buckets of savings: an emergency fund that's largely cash, for example, and could cover your living expenses for 3-6 months if necessary, and a different, less liquid account for midterm goals like travel, a wedding, or buying a home. Generally, when discussing long-term savings, the focus is on retirement savings. That's because, for most people, a comfortable retirement is the ultimate goal: You want to have enough money socked away to offset your expenses.

How much you need to save for retirement, by age

So, how much do you need to have saved up to retire? It's hard to get an exact answer. Some experts will tell you that you need more than $1 million to live comfortably after you stop working. There are other guidelines that say you should save a certain multiple of your income by a certain age. "There are benchmarks," says Justin Halverson, a financial advisor at Minnesota-based financial firm Great Waters Financial. "One of the rules of thumb, for example, is to save up three-times your salary by age 40, six-times your salary by age 50, and so on." That's certainly one way to do it, which is also a method championed by retirement plan providers like Fidelity. Here's the breakdown: Age 30: 1x your income in retirement savings

Age 40: 3x

Age 50: 6x

Age 60: 8x

Age 67 (retirement): 10x For many people, these benchmarks are out of reach. The data shows just how far behind most Americans are: Almost two-thirds of Americans in their 40s have less than $100,000 in retirement savings, according to a 2020 TD Ameritrade report. Going by Fidelity's benchmarks, a 40-year-old earning $62,000, roughly the median household income, should have $186,000.

Breaking down your savings goals

Think about savings in percentages, not hard numbers