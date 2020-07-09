How much money you should be investing at every age

How much of your portfolio should be invested in stocks, by age

Before making any investments in the stock market, make sure you're doing so with money that you won't need to tap within the next five years. That's because, as this year has demonstrated, the market can be unpredictable during short periods. However, it has always recovered, and with time on your side, you can ride out those bouts of turbulence. You may have heard of an investing rule that's been passed around for years that includes a simple formula for figuring out your asset allocation, or how much of your portfolio is invested in stocks (also known as equities) versus bonds (or fixed income). This rule suggests taking your age and subtracting it from 110 to decide how much to invest in stocks. If you're 30, for example, that rule would mean 80% of your portfolio is invested in stocks, and the remaining 20% is invested in fixed income.

Video by Jason Armesto Stovall calls it "the investing-for-dummies type of approach" because it simplifies what can seem very complex to new investors. What's more, following this adage means you'll always be invested in both types of assets. "It forces you to move out of equities little by little as time progresses," he notes. But Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines, is not a fan. "I always considered that to be a very stupid approach to asset allocation," he says. "It uses a single data point — age — and completely ignores every other aspect of your life. I would strongly encourage people to ignore that approach." Instead, Edelman says, think about your asset allocation like an airplane's glide path. When you're young, that's like being at full cruising level, and "a bulk of your money can be invested in stocks," he says. As you approach retirement age, think of the plane approaching the runway, and gradually shift your money so that eventually a majority is invested in bonds. "By the time you reach retirement, you want less money in stocks, which gives you less risk, and more certainty that the money will be available to you when you need it."

Edelman's advice is more similar to the guidelines that the money managers at T. Rowe Price suggest for your portfolio mix, based on your age: In your 20s and 30s: Up to 90% in stocks (because of your long investment timeline), with up to 10% remaining in bonds.

Up to 90% in stocks (because of your long investment timeline), with up to 10% remaining in bonds. In your 40s: Up to 80% in stocks, with up to 20% remaining in bonds.

Up to 80% in stocks, with up to 20% remaining in bonds. In your 50s: 60% to 80% in stocks, 20% to 30% in bonds, and up to 10% in cash.

60% to 80% in stocks, 20% to 30% in bonds, and up to 10% in cash. In your 60s: 50% to 65% in stocks, 25% to 35% in bonds, and 5% to 15% in cash. Finally, your 401(k) provider may offer target-date retirement funds, which do much of the asset allocation legwork for you because they're made up of a mix of investments that changes over time, depending on when you plan to retire. Target-date retirement funds can serve as a guidepost for determining your own asset allocation in other accounts, Stovall says.

Why your risk tolerance matters as much as your age

If you were invested in the stock market earlier this year, you've already experienced a bear market, or when a major index falls by at least 20% from a recent high. You can expect a handful of these types of market declines over the course of your investing lifetime. Not all investors react to market turbulence in the same way, which is why your tolerance for risk may be as important as, or even more important than, your age when determining how much money to allocate to stocks versus bonds. It's possible your risk tolerance changed as a result of the recent market volatility, Edelman says. That's why he recommends thinking back to how you felt when the S&P 500 fell nearly 34% in about five weeks between February and March of this year. "If that induced fear and panic, you need to consider reducing your equity allocation," he says. "If you were to panic during a downturn and sell when prices are low, you would do a disservice to yourself."

Video by Stephen Parkhurst In theory, you should feel more comfortable taking on risk as an investor when you're young because stocks have time to rebound following declines. But risk tolerance may have more to do with your personality. "The smartest thing to do from a psychological standpoint is to recognize your weakness so you can overcome them," Stovall says. "If you are a nervous Nellie, then you need to use a rules-based investment approach" that ensures you don't make an emotional decision you'll later regret, like selling when stock prices are low, he adds.

How much money to invest in stocks