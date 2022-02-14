Here's how much money you need to save per paycheck if your goal is to retire a millionaire, and you start at age 18

When it comes to investing for a long-term goal such as retirement, the earlier you start, the better. "The greatest money-making asset a person can possess is time." Ed Slott, publisher of IRAHelp.com, recently told Grow.

The earlier you start investing, the more years in the market you have to take advantage of the potential for compounding growth in your investments. Compounding growth is the concept that your principal investment will grow faster over time due to the continual reinvestment of account earnings like dividends or market returns.

Saving at least $1 million for retirement may seem like a big undertaking, but if you start investing at age 18 and break down how much you need per paycheck over the course of your career, the task can look more manageable.

"You want to know how much you need to put away to reach your desired retirement goal," says Tania C. Foster, a senior investment advisor in South Carolina. "Many people don't know exactly how much of their working income they should be saving for their ideal lifestyle at retirement, so it's important to know what that number is to ensure that you meet your goal."