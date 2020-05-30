'Queer Eye' Season 5 hero gets a much-needed money makeover: Here are 3 key takeaways

Each episode of Netflix's hit reality show "Queer Eye" helps a person transform their life in meaningful ways. Each "hero" gets new clothes, a great haircut, a home makeover, some food advice, and a shoulder to cry on as part of their journey toward self-actualization and fulfillment. Never before has the show worked to transform a hero's finances. But in the new, fifth season of "Queer Eye," which takes place in Philadelphia and begins to stream June 5, the show finally broaches the topic of money. "I don't like money," the hero Tyreek tells "Queer Eye" design expert Bobby Berk in season five's fourth episode. "I don't like the concept." Tyreek, who lives in Philadelphia, begins the episode without credit or even a checking account. "For his paycheck, he was going to a check-cashing place and he was losing 15% of his checks every week because he didn't have a bank account," Berk tells Grow. To help Tyreek, the show brings in financial educator Tiffany Aliche, who offers Tyreek a crash course on how to get his finances in order. Here are Aliche's top three pieces of money advice.

1. Find a bank that doesn't use ChexSystems

More than 80% of banks and credit unions use information from ChexSystems, a consumer credit reporting agency, to help decide whether or not to give someone a bank account, according to the National Consumer Law Center. After Tyreek had once lost his Social Security card, someone had opened up an account in his name and then over-drawn it and let charges go delinquent. That put Tyreek on what Berk calls the "no-bank-account" list in the ChexSystems. "I know that because I've been on that list before," Berk says. "I've had a bank account that went overdrawn and delinquent and I wasn't able to pay it. I ended up having to go the the Easter Bank of China up on Fifth Avenue in New York because they weren't a part of that list and I got a bank account with them." If you're in a similar position, do some research and find a bank or credit union that does not use ChexSystems. Navy Federal Union, SunTrust Bank, and BBVA Compass are all examples of institutions that don't use ChexSystems, according to Credit Karma. Aliche advises Tyreek to freeze his credit and then find one of these banks.

2. Automate everything

Make your financial life as simple as possible by setting up regular online payments and transfers to a savings account. "If you automate your bills, automate your savings, automate your transfers, if you do that, you are just standing at the top of the mountain watching your minion money do what you told it to do," Aliche tells Tyreek. Automating your savings is a good way to save, keep up with recurring expenses like electricity and gas, and pay down debt, all without having to remember to do anything. This is one of the ways Tori Dunlap, money coach and found of Her First 100K, saved $100,000 in three years. "It was growing my savings without me having to think about it," she told Grow.

3. Set goals and a plan for achieving them