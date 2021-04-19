To collect the $10,200 unemployment tax break, you may need to amend your state tax return: Here's how

States where there is no unemployment tax break

So far, 11 states have said they aren't adopting the federal unemployment tax cut, according to H&R Block data: Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. If you live in one of those 11 states and you filed your taxes after the American Rescue Plan was passed, you should not have excluded your unemployment benefits from your taxable income. If you did, you'll need to file an amended return to remedy the issue, says Henry Grzes, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Other states don't tax unemployment benefits, including Alabama, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. So there's no need to take further action with your return.

Some states will require an amended return to get the tax break

In several states, some additional legwork may be required to get the unemployment tax break at the state level. "Now [some] states are saying you're going to need to formally amend your individual state return if you want to take advantage of the exclusion that we retroactively adopted," Grzes says. West Virginia, New Mexico, and Louisiana are among the states that have agreed to follow the federal unemployment tax break, but they are requiring eligible residents to file amended returns to get it. Other states, like Massachusetts, are allowing residents to take the unemployment tax break without having to file an amended return. "Every state is different," Grzes says. "That's one of the challenges." To find out how your state plans to tax unemployment benefits, visit its tax agency's website for details.

How to file an amended tax return