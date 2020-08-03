How to answer money questions from kids, including 'What is money?'

Teaching kids about money is important, experts agree — and the earlier you start, the better. Legendary investor Warren Buffett says even young kids can grasp key money concepts.

"Sometimes parents wait until their kids are in their teens before they start talking about managing money — when they could be starting when their kids are in preschool," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO said in 2013.

Reading kids' books together that have money themes can be an easy introduction to the topic. So can engaging with some of kids' very first questions on the subject, like "What is money?" "Where is money made?" and "How do we get the money from banks?"

This video can help you have some of those first conversations, and it also offers a few kid-friendly activities that help put key money concepts into action. In the video, host Dottie Squirrel makes a classic suggestion of starting to teach your child money management with three jars, labeled "spend," "save," and "share." That visual helps kids see their money building up toward their goals.