Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Knowledge Bank

How to answer money questions from kids, including 'What is money?'

Children can start learning about money at a young age. To start, engage with their first questions on the subject, like "What is money?"

Kelli Grant@kelligrant
Twenty/20

Teaching kids about money is important, experts agree — and the earlier you start, the better. Legendary investor Warren Buffett says even young kids can grasp key money concepts.

"Sometimes parents wait until their kids are in their teens before they start talking about managing money — when they could be starting when their kids are in preschool," the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO said in 2013.

Reading kids' books together that have money themes can be an easy introduction to the topic. So can engaging with some of kids' very first questions on the subject, like "What is money?" "Where is money made?" and "How do we get the money from banks?"

This video can help you have some of those first conversations, and it also offers a few kid-friendly activities that help put key money concepts into action. In the video, host Dottie Squirrel makes a classic suggestion of starting to teach your child money management with three jars, labeled "spend," "save," and "share." That visual helps kids see their money building up toward their goals.

VIDEO2:4702:47
Explain money to your kids with this video
Knowledge Bank

Video by Euralis Weekes

How to keep teaching your kids about money and make sure they learn the right lessons

Base your timing for teaching kids about money on their growing interest in the subject, rather than waiting for them to reach a specific age, Paul Golden, a spokesman for the National Foundation for Financial Education, recently told Grow. "As soon as your child demonstrates an interest in saving money," he says, "that's the time to take advantage."

As your kids get older, you'll find more and more opportunities to help teach them about money, from playing games like Monopoly to getting hands-on money experience with an allowance. And, by the time your child is in elementary school, it may be time for them to graduate to a real savings account with an ATM (not debit) card. When they have more regular income to manage, it's time to think about working in a debit card and, eventually, a credit card.

And remember that even when you're not offering up a formal lesson, you're still teaching your kids about money just by managing your own. That's because they're watching what you do and learning from you. So make sure you show that you believe in making smart money choices yourself.

"I always say that 'more is caught than taught,'" Rachel Cruze, a financial expert and co-author of "Smart Money Smart Kids," recently told Grow. Kids "need to see you living out the principles you're teaching. If you're teaching them not to take on debt, but they see you swiping a credit card, they're going to pick up on that."

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map