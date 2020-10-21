Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Saving

New survey says some banking fees are on the rise: Here's how to avoid paying them

Fees on interest-paying checking accounts are among several banking charges at all-time highs.

Ryan Ermey@RyanErmey
Twenty/20

When it comes to banking, fees generally trend in one direction: up. It's no surprise, then, that a recent survey from Bankrate.com found that a number of banking-related charges have hit record highs this year. Holders of interest-paying checking accounts are paying a higher monthly service fee than ever – $15.50 on average – if their account dips below a certain level, a threshold that is, itself, on average, at a record high: $7,550.

Overdraft fees have hit a new high-water mark as well. Charge more than you have and you're looking at an average fee of $33.47.

Banking customers have caught a few breaks, though. Because many banks are offering temporary fee waivers related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the average out-of-network ATM fee dropped this year for the first time in a decade and a half to $4.64, an 8-cent decrease. And options abound for folks seeking a free, no-interest checking account. About half of non-interest-paying accounts are considered free these days. That's the highest level since 2010.

Still, no matter which way fees are trending, the bottom line is, you don't want to pay them. Take a look at the following tips to make sure your bank is holding your money rather than taking it.

'Look for a free checking account'

When choosing a checking account, your natural inclination may be to opt for one that pays interest over one that doesn't. "In the lion's share of cases, it just doesn't pay," says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. For one thing, the average interest rate on such accounts is a paltry 0.04%. And to earn that meager yield, McBride points out, account holders have to deal with high account minimums and potential monthly fees nearly three times as high as non-interest-paying accounts.

"Look for a free checking account with no balance requirements and treat it like a gas tank," McBride says. "Fill it when it's low, and don't stockpile money in there. That way, you have the ability to put cash to work rather than stranding it in an account with a high minimum."

If you're using an interest-paying checking account, finding a free alternative shouldn't be tough. In addition to the 47% of no-interest accounts that Bankrate says are free, another 41% will waive monthly fees if you sign up for direct deposit using the account. Switching accounts within your current bank will require less hoop-jumping and is less likely to require you to show up at a brick-and-mortar branch, McBride says.

The ease of switching to a new bank, be it online or brick-and-mortar, will vary, he adds. If you're shopping checking accounts, look into Bankrate's comparison tool, which lists accounts in your ZIP code by interest rate, balance to open an account, and balance to avoid fees.

If you're making the switch to a new bank, make sure you have your documents in order. "Many major financial institutions generally require your Social Security number, name, current residence, and previous bank account information for the first deposit. Some bank accounts may also have age restrictions and require a guardian to open the account," Dana Marineau, Credit Karma VP and financial advocate, told Grow.

VIDEO3:1103:11
How banks make money: fees, interest, interchanges
Saving

Video by Jason Armesto

Avoid pesky ATM and overdraft fees

Once you've got your accounts in order, many of the banks' nickel-and-dime fees are "avoidable," McBride says. "For ATM fees, just like with insurance, it pays to stay in-network," he says, adding that even though many banks are waiving charges for using out-of-network ATMs, you'll still pay a surcharge to the owner of the ATM.

"If you're in a pinch for cash, get cash back at the point-of-sale at the pharmacy or supermarket," he says.

To avoid overdraft fees, use your bank's app to keep track of your account, with a focus on your available account balance, rather than the total funds in your account. "The check you deposit yesterday may not be available for withdrawal today," McBride says.

If you'd rather not keeps tabs on your account, set up automated protection for yourself. Most banks will allow you to enroll in text or email alerts when your account hits a certain level. And linking your banking and checking accounts can be a "great line of defense" against overdrafts, McBride says. "That way, if you slip up and overspend, it's your money that covers the shortfall, not the bank's."

 More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map