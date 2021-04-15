How a 25-year-old makes $65 an hour and $4,000 a month organizing people’s homes

As she entered the final months of her senior year in college in 2018, Leah Rowan wasn't sure what she'd do after graduation. Having studied public relations and business, she knew starting a business was an option, but figuring out which kind of business was a challenge.

Rowan, now 25 and based in Philadelphia, knew she was "passionate about organizing, maximizing your space, efficiency, productivity," she says. So she bought a book about how to be a professional organizer, read it "front to back in about a week," and realized that's what her business should be.

To find her first clients, Rowan created a profile on Thumbtack, a platform for hiring professionals ranging from plumbers to DJs. A woman contacted her whose partner had filled their garage floor-to-ceiling with items she'd hoped to resell before passing away. The woman's goal was to "park her car there by the winter."

Within four four-hour sessions, Rowan had helped the client clear out her garage and realized that, indeed, there was a market for her services.

Today, Rowan has been able to take her business, called Back in the Box, full time, using Thumbtack. She charges $65 per hour and is bringing in around $4,000 per month. Here's how she built her hustle, and her advice for anyone else who wants to grow theirs.