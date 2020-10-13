Fiverr user makes $4,000-$5,000 a month writing resumes: Here's his best advice

Build 'a strong brand image'

When Leitch started working on Fiverr, he offered a wide range of services, including e-book art and transcribing. Eventually, he says, "I realized I really wanted to get a strong brand image that was cohesive, so I tailored it down to two gigs: LinkedIn and resumes." Leitch's background in human resources gave him expertise in perfecting both.

Steven Leitch and his family. Courtesy Steven Leitch

Today, Leitch offers three-tiered packages to help clients with LinkedIn, resumes, and career coaching. A silver starter package for LinkedIn, for instance, costs $215 and includes help with a LinkedIn headline and summary, education, certifications and awards descriptions, and photo editing. "There's a huge coaching component" in what Leitch does as well, he says, "because when I work with my clients, I often will not just build them the profile but show them how to use it after."

Know the value 'in the market' for your work

Leitch started off offering $5 projects, per Fiverr's moniker. Even at those rates, he brought in $400 in his first month of working on the site, he said. But he was working an extra 3-4 hours per night and over the weekend. After deciding he'd focus on LinkedIn and resumes, he began to tailor packages according to what he learned clients wanted and what could ultimately ensure they got results. That let him raise prices and keep to more reasonable work hours.

Steven Leitch. Courtesy Frame Five Media