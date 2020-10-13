Skip Navigation
Earning

Fiverr user makes $4,000-$5,000 a month writing resumes: Here's his best advice

Steven Leitch made just $400 in his first month on Fiverr. Now, he makes $4,000-$5,000 per month.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Steven Leitch.
Courtesy Frame Five Media

When Steven Leitch learned that he and his fiancé were having a baby, he knew he needed to find a way to make more money to support his growing family. Having worked in recruiting and human resources throughout his career, he was familiar with Fiverr, a site on which professionals from artists to marketers offer their services. After surveying various side hustle options, in 2019 he decided to become a part-time seller on the site himself.

About a year and a half later, Leitch is now working full-time on Fiverr, making $4,000 to $5,000 per month helping people improve their LinkedIn profiles and resumes. Although he was laid off from his primary job in March due to the pandemic, the work has enabled him to keep supporting his family and putting money aside for the future.

Here's how he was able to grow his business on the site, and his advice for anyone who wants to replicate his Fiverr success.

Build 'a strong brand image'

When Leitch started working on Fiverr, he offered a wide range of services, including e-book art and transcribing.

Eventually, he says, "I realized I really wanted to get a strong brand image that was cohesive, so I tailored it down to two gigs: LinkedIn and resumes." Leitch's background in human resources gave him expertise in perfecting both.

Steven Leitch and his family.
Courtesy Steven Leitch

Today, Leitch offers three-tiered packages to help clients with LinkedIn, resumes, and career coaching. A silver starter package for LinkedIn, for instance, costs $215 and includes help with a LinkedIn headline and summary, education, certifications and awards descriptions, and photo editing.

"There's a huge coaching component" in what Leitch does as well, he says, "because when I work with my clients, I often will not just build them the profile but show them how to use it after."

Know the value 'in the market' for your work

Leitch started off offering $5 projects, per Fiverr's moniker. Even at those rates, he brought in $400 in his first month of working on the site, he said. But he was working an extra 3-4 hours per night and over the weekend.

After deciding he'd focus on LinkedIn and resumes, he began to tailor packages according to what he learned clients wanted and what could ultimately ensure they got results. That let him raise prices and keep to more reasonable work hours.

Steven Leitch.
Courtesy Frame Five Media

Today, the packages on his site range from $50 for a 30-minute career coaching session to $695 for a bundle that includes a career assessment test, mock interviews, negotiation coaching, and other elements. On average, he brings in $250 per project.

"I know what the value is in the market for those types of things," he says.

"I think that everybody has a talent in them that they could utilize," says Leitch. If you're interested in starting a business, "I would say look at what your talents are and see what's in demand."

"Just try it," he adds. "You have nothing to lose and everything to gain by putting yourself out there."

