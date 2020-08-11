3 tips for building a successful side hustle for less, from experts who now make 6 figures

Unemployment in the U.S. fell for the third month in a row, from 11.1% in June to 10.2% in July, as Americans slowly find work again during the coronavirus pandemic. Still, despite the more than 1 million job gains last month, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and considering their next career moves. For those using this time to start their own side businesses and doing so on a budget, here are three tips from entrepreneurs who started now-six-figure businesses with just a few hundred bucks.

Start a business where you are the service

Jen Glantz launched Bridesmaid for Hire as a side hustle with only $250. Now she brings in six figures a year. Glantz suggests beginning your side hustle by "mining your skills," she says, and asking yourself two questions: What do you enjoy doing, and why do people usually come to you for help. If you start a business by leaning into a skill set you already have and are good at, you'll save yourself the time and money it might take to learn something new. Plus, you'll have the confidence of knowing you're offering something that has already benefited people. "If you can start a business where you are the one providing the service," Glantz told Grow, "your start-up costs can be relatively low."

Video by David Fang

Make your service personal

Depending on what your side hustle is, there are likely ways to personalize it for your customers, says Vix Reitano, whose digital marketing side-hustle-turned-full-time-job now brings in six figures per year. Say you're a dog walker: You might ask your clients the most convenient times for you to walk their dogs, if there are special treats a dog might like to have on their walk, and so on. Asking these questions won't cost you anything, and they'll make clients feel like you care about them, specifically. Personalization "helps you with your new business acquisition goals," she says, "and also retains clients because people care about people who care about other people."

Video by David Fang

Build an affordable website