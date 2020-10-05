Check this critical data point before buying a mutual fund

Imagine you're at a dinner party with friends. The host brings out a beautiful lasagna and everyone takes turns cutting themselves a piece. But when it gets back to the host, he or she says, "No thanks, I'll stick with the salad." No matter how good your food looks and smells, you'd have to start wondering what exactly is under that layer of melty cheese.

You get suspicious of a chef that doesn't eat his or her own cooking, right? And if you're an investor, you should likely be wary of a mutual fund manager who doesn't invest in his or her own strategy. Which makes the following tidbit, tweeted by Morningstar director of manager research Russ Kinnel, a little surprising: "There are 1155 mutual funds where at least one manager has invested more than $1M of their own money. There are 5185 funds where managers have 0 invested."

Given that there are about 8,000 U.S.-based mutual funds, that means about 65% of portfolios are run by managers who aren't buying what they're selling.

If you're considering adding a mutual fund to your portfolio, you shouldn't necessarily exclude a fund if the managers don't have skin in the game. But it should be an important factor in your decision-making process.