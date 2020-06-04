Planning a trip in 2020? Here's the 'best option' for travel insurance and what it costs

While the coronavirus continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control has issued alerts discouraging nonessential international travel. This means that that this summer, you might want to keep your vacation more local.

While experts say there are some risks to boarding a plane right now, it is financially savvy to purchase tickets for future trips abroad, as tumbling demand has reduced fares. International flight prices have decreased on average 35% because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from Dollar Flight Club. Cruises, some of which are planning departures for late summer, are also offering discounts on voyages.

And Americans are ready to travel: Roughly 1 in 5 people (19%) say they would travel right now, according to a survey from The Vacationer of 583 Americans. An additional 39% say they would be comfortable traveling within the next 3-6 months.

If you do take advantage of these deals before a before the pandemic eases, it's important to make sure you get the right type of travel insurance — one that will allow you to get your money back if you later decide to cancel your trip.