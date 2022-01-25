Taxpayers are in for a 'rough filing season,' warns CPA: How best to get answers from the IRS

Tax season is officially here: The IRS begins accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns Monday, January 24. But if you have questions, don't expect it'll be easy to get someone at the IRS to give you answers.

The agency has tried to "manage expectations" and let people know that "this is going to be another rough filing season," says Henry Grzes, a lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. "They are clearly challenged with the tasks they have been asked to do over these last two years," which include disbursing stimulus payments and Child Tax Credit advances, he says.

"It's going to be a challenging time for everyone."

In 2021, the agency had a logjam of 35 million returns that needed manual processing, according to an annual report from the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Taxpayers who called to ask about their financial situations had just a 1 in 9 chance of being answered — and those who did get through lingered on hold for an average 23 minutes.

Consumers could face similar challenges this year. As of late December, the IRS still had backlogs including more than 8 million original and amended individual returns to process, and about 5 million pieces of taxpayer correspondence to answer.

"While my report focuses primarily on the problems of 2021, I am deeply concerned about the upcoming filing season," National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins said in a statement. "Paper is the IRS's Kryptonite, and the agency is still buried in it."

To make it as easy as possible on yourself to file before the April 18 deadline, these strategies could help you contact, or get the info you need from, the IRS.