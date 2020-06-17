3 tips for making smart choices when picking investments

The markets are back near early 2020 highs after being devastated by the coronavirus pandemic in February and March. But trying to suss out a winning, or "good" investment is much more difficult than most people think — whether you're trying buying gold, oil futures, or stocks. "People have had some big wins" picking stocks over the past few months, says Justin Halverson, a financial advisor at Minnesota-based Great Waters Financial. But at the same time, others have experienced sizable losses — which is what makes gauging the markets and making strategic, short-term investments so difficult, he says. "The problem with timing the market is that you need to know when to get in and get out." Most people expect a return when investing their money. But investing always involves some level of risk — and experts say that if you're planning on investing in a specific company, sector, or commodity, you need to do your due diligence. Otherwise, you could fall prey to "investing FOMO" and make a rash decision that loses you money. "If you're taking a lackadaisical approach to an investment," says David M. McInnis, principal and co-founder of investment advisory firm East Paces Group in Atlanta, "I'll tell [the investor] this: 'Don't make the investment.'"

As for how investors can make sure they're doing their due diligence before making any kind of investment, experts say you start by making sure you have all of your financial bases covered, you know the risks, and that you've done your research.

Before you make any moves: Make sure you're diversified

When you're starting out with investing, most financial professionals suggest you invest in the market itself with products like index funds and ETFs — a strategy also championed by Warren Buffett. Those tend to be low-cost and let you spread your money across a variety of assets and companies. Only once you've built up that diversified portfolio should you consider picking individual stocks or investing in precious metals, Halverson says. Even then, those more complicated investments should be just a small slice of your portfolio. "In general, you need to be diversified. You can't put too many eggs in one basket," he says. With a diversified portfolio, you mitigate the risks of taking an outsized hit if the markets decline again. And if your new investments don't pan out the way you had hoped and lose value in the short term, most of your portfolio should still be in decent shape.

Video by David Fang

Understand the risks and your tolerance for them

Again, all investments have risks. But McInnis says that some investments are inherently more risky than others, so before you decide to buy a stock or purchase another product that you may not fully understand, it's important to do your homework: Research the investment thoroughly. For example, earlier this year, oil prices dropped to record lows. Many investors purchased shares of an oil futures ETF, USO (United States Oil Fund), to try and capitalize on that, but without understanding that the ETF comprised futures contracts and not physical barrels of oil. While prices have since recovered a bit, many investors lost their nerve after seeing their investments lose value, sold their shares, and locked in their losses. You would also want to think about if you'd have trouble stomaching a precipitous loss in value if things go awry. "Looking at your risk tolerance is important," says McInnis. "Don't take more risk than you're comfortable with."

Research potential investments