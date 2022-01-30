34% of shoppers consider a large purchase anything over $250 — how to buy something just out of your budget

When it comes to large purchases, Americans are showing they like to think ahead. Two out of three shoppers say they spend more time planning a large purchase than they do paying it off, according to a Wallethub survey.

For 34% of respondents, a large purchase was anything that cost more than $250 and for 24% of respondents a large purchase was anything that cost more than $100.

Before putting a large purchase on your credit card, be honest with yourself about your history with debt, says Kevin Mahoney, CFP, founder of Illumint in Washington, D.C

"Anyone who feels nervous about using a credit card or has past experiences with credit cards that didn't go so well, then it's not worth the potential risk and trouble putting it on the credit card because that can open up a whole set of issues that might be regrettable in the future," he says.

Even if your purchase has a "buy now, pay later" option, you might incur some late fees if you don't make payments on time, something 36% of users admitted to doing, according to a Breeze Survey of 1,500 Americans taken from January 4 to January 7.

If you're saving up for a pricey pair of shoes, a new TV, a trip, or any other purchase you want to pay for in full, here's a 3-step spending plan that could help.