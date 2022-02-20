Couples spend $2,300 on wedding flowers. This is 'the No. 1 way to cut flower costs,' according to florists

About 1 in 5 of the weddings scheduled for 2021 were postponed to 2022, according to The Wedding Report, a market research firm. In all, an estimated 2.5 million weddings will take place this year — the most since 1984.

Couples who put their special day on hold for up to two years are now approaching florists with some big — and expensive — ideas, says Sachi Rose, the owner of a flower studio in New Jersey that bears her name.

"Many budgets don't cover having the entire ceiling covered in flowers, which I get a lot of requests for because of Pinterest," she says, noting that such decor could range from $8,000 to $30,000, depending on how much coverage the client wants. "I do that sometimes, but the budget has to allow."

The average couple, however, spent $2,300 on wedding flowers in 2021, according to a survey of 15,000 couples by The Knot.

For many clients, the price of flowers has little to do with the type of stems they want and more to do with the size of the wedding, says Kara Nash of Kara Nash Designs in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The number one way to cut flower costs is to trim your guest list," she says. "Every eight guests you invite to your wedding, that's another table. Another table is going to have another linen rental, another center piece, another eight meals."

But if the guest list is set, couples will have to find other ways to cut costs.