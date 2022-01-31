How to earn more with a side hustle: Find a skill that feels 'deeply natural,' says founder of Lazy Genius Collective

If you're trying to save up for a summer vacation or brand new TV, your first thought might be to cut down on spending. Although this isn't a bad strategy, you might want to consider finding capital in a different way, says Kendra Adachi, the founder of the Lazy Genius Collective, a site that breaks down intimidating topics for everyday readers. She hosts a podcast and wrote a book by the same name.

"For women, especially, when money is tight the response is to become more frugal rather than saying, 'I need to increase my earning potential,'" she says.

To do this, Adachi suggests trying to monetize a skill you already have.

For example, if you're good at preparing for tests, you might be able to sell study guides. If you excel at setting goals and accomplishing them, you could create an accountability service where others can check in with you about the progress they are making toward their own goals.

"We all have things that we do that feel so deeply natural to us that we assume everyone else knows how to do them," she says.