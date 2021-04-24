How to earn passive income, from 3 people who do it (one has brought in over $1 million)

'Listen to what people are asking'

Colorado-based Michelle Jackson has self-published more than 15 e-books, ranging from romance novels to local tourism guides. Over the past few years, they've made her more than $12,000. Her advice for choosing a side hustle is to "listen to what people are asking and what they're interested in," she previously told Grow. Jackson's first e-book was about Colorado. "I would get all these questions about moving here," she says, "so I was clued into the fact that that's a book."

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Consider whether you have in-demand knowledge or specialized experience that would translate to an e-book or even a series of them. Maybe your parents want to know how you managed to fix that broken stereo, or your friends are constantly bugging you to give them plant-care advice, or you've developed a specialized skill at work. An e-book based on your expertise could become a lucrative source of passive income.

Research competitors' pricing

In 2018, Emilio Gargano started a blog to vent about the challenges of trying to pass Texas' Technology Applications EC-12 (242) exam, which is used to certify tech teachers in the state. By the time he finally passed the test, he'd amassed a readership with lots of questions on how to best prepare for it. Recognizing an opportunity to make some money, Gargano wrote and started selling study guides for several Texas-based teachers' tests. That's brought in more than $15,000 in passive income thus far. To figure out the right price for his guides, Gargano checked to see what competitors were charging. Some were asking $80, which seemed too high, and anything below $20 seemed too low to be worthwhile, "so I priced it right between there," he says. Many of the guides on his site now go for $25-$50 each.

'Ask a lot' of questions