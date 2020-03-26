5 cheap, creative ways to entertain young kids at home, from an educator and mom of 3

When schools close, caregivers, or busy working parents, have to spring into action. And with the increase of school closings around the world due to the coronavirus, parents are looking to find inexpensive solutions when staying home with kids.

Quarantine Day One here was pretty messy. As I tried to tackle some of my kindergartner's school assignments, I was met by a toddler who spilled my full water bottle to the ground. I had a preschooler who desperately wanted to be included and see what his big brother was working on. And my husband needed some quiet for a conference call.

For a few moments, things seemed nearly impossible. Even as a former educator with over 13 years of experience, on top of being a mom of three under 5, I still felt under-prepared for my new position as a home-school mom.

That night, I dug deep into my teacher's brain to find some actionable ideas that would help me manage the number of new roles I had just taken on. Once I had taken a breath, I realized I had all the resources I needed to pull together a few activities on the fly, in a way that wouldn't break the bank.

I just had to go for a quick hunt around my house to find:

Painter's tape: $6

Any transportation toys you own

A box

Markers: $4

Jumbo paper roll: $7 (really any scrap paper, from old gift wrapping to paper bags)

Socks

1. Secret track

Appropriate for all ages

Roll up your rug and grab your tape. Use the delicate painter's tape if you have it to help protect your floors.

Design the track together and add your race cars and transportation toys for a chance to invite your children to play. Don't be surprised if they go running for new toys to add to the track. Welcome creativity!

When everyone finishes playing, roll the carpet back on top to play another day again. This activity also works great on top of the carpet, but we refer to this as our family's "secret track," because we store it under our kitchen rug. We roll it open when we want to play, but otherwise, no one would know it is there.