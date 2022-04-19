Before starting a job search, ‘figure out what matters most’ by asking yourself 4 questions: chief career strategist

What kind of flexibility are you looking for?

Due to the pandemic, millions of people have been working from home for the last couple of years. And some found they love both the fluid schedule that remote work can enable them to have, and the comfort that set up can provide. "Let's say you discovered the great joy of going to your kid's soccer games at 3 o'clock" as a result of this fluidity, says Bauke. Ask yourself how important it is to be able to keep doing that. Think about what you've been able to do without the commute to and from your office. Consider your ideal work schedule and parameters going forward and keep them in mind as you seek out your next role.

What kind of benefits are you looking for?

"Companies have compensation philosophies," Bauke explains. There will be some who offer lower salaries with more benefits. Others may offer a higher salary and fewer benefits, or a higher salary with the expectation that you'll put in more hours. Ask yourself what's most important to you in this stage of your life in terms of salary, vacation time, and other benefits, and keep that combination in mind as you search.

What are your long-term goals?

It's also important to consider how your next role fits into your long-term work plans. "This next job very likely won't be your last job," says Gorick Ng, Harvard career adviser and author of "The Unspoken Rules." "It'll be a stepping stone to another opportunity." Ask yourself, where do you want your career to be in the next two years? Five years? Ten years? Then consider how this next role could play into that. Maybe it could teach you new skills you'll need down the line or be a first step in the direction of a leadership or executive role. Make a plan for your career down the line and keep that in mind as you search.

Video by Courtney Stith

Who do you want to be working with?