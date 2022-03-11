82% of applicants prefer a job with a 401(k) over student loan assistance: Here's how to assess benefits

A strong majority of people, 81.7%, would rather have access to a 401(k) than student loan assistance as part of their benefits package at work, according to a recent survey of 1,035 Americans by workplace management platform Deputy. Almost three quarters, 71.4%, also said they would prefer a higher salary to unlimited PTO. It's important to consider those benefits when you're assessing an offer: Some may be negotiable, especially as employers compete for talent. "If nothing exists in place for the company today, that's obviously a much harder sell," says Amanda Augustine, career expert at TopResume. A company is unlikely to add an entirely new program or benefit to please one prospective hire. But asking to change the parameters for a benefit already in place, say for additional paid time off, "that's something that is much easier to negotiate," she says. Ultimately, there are several ways to go about building a package that works for you both right now, and somewhere down the line.

'Rank or rate' your preferred benefits

To help improve the chances that any job offer you receive includes the benefits that matter to you, factor them in as you start your job search. Ask yourself, is flexibility important? Do you want generous paid leave policies for vacations, sick time, or parental leave? Is help paying off your student debt your No. 1 priority right now? "I'd make a list and rank or rate each one," says Augustine. "Number one: What are the must haves, it's a deal breaker if they don't have some variation of this. What is, 'I'd really like it, but if I had to negotiate and let that one go, I'd be okay with that.' And number three, what are the things that you don't care about right now." Once you've ranked your priorities, start doing some research on jobs in your field and at your level. Do a search for those jobs on sites like Monster, LinkedIn, and Indeed, and see what benefits and perks companies mention in those listings. That can give you a sense of what a competitive offer might look like in that field.

Video by Courtney Stith

Ask about company culture

If you find the jobs in your field offer enough of your preferred benefits, once you're in the interview process, wait until the final steps to talk with a recruiter or hiring manager about what company benefits look like. "The way I would go at it is the angle of the company culture," says Augustine, "because it doesn't sound like you're just flat out, 'Tell me what I'm going to get out of this.'" She suggests asking questions like, What are this organization's values that I haven't found online? In your words, how would you describe this culture? These can lead into the specifics of what the company offers.

'Research your other options'