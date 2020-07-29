The 'shockingly simple' 4-step process I used to get my credit score above 800

To qualify for the best rate on a credit card, mortgage, or other loan, you typically need a credit score of at least 720 to 760. Mine is even better. I have a credit score that consistently stays above 800 points, allowing me easy access to bonus rewards cards, low-interest loans, and worry-free apartment hunting. However, it wasn't always this way. In my mid-20s, I had almost $10,000 in credit card debt, $24,000 in student loans, and a $400 monthly car loan. On top of it all, I was only earning approximately $25,000 per year. As a result, my credit score was stuck in the low 600 range — meaning if lenders didn't turn me down, they offered sky-high rates and other unfavorable terms. Most lenders use credit scoring formulas from Fair Isaac Corporation, aka FICO. Your FICO score is based on factors like your payment history, how often you apply for new credit, and your credit utilization, which is the amount of credit you're using divided by the amount of credit you have available. That data comes from from the three major credit bureaus: Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. If that all sounds intimidating and confusing, don't worry! There's actually a shockingly simple system you can use to improve your credit score. I discovered the method accidentally, and I'm always surprised that it isn't more widely discussed within the personal finance community. Here's how it works:

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

1. Commit to paying down your debt

The good news is that you don't have to be debt-free to improve your credit score. However, you should commit to paying down your credit card debt and figure out a repayment strategy you can stick with. Credit cards have some of the highest interest rates overall, so it's a good idea to wipe out as much of your credit card debt as you can, even if you're not worried about your credit score. Reducing your debt helps improve your credit utilization, because your balance represents a smaller share of your available credit. "Paying down your balance is the best thing any cardholder can do to move their credit score from 'good' to 'great,'" Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, recently told Grow.

2. Start using your credit cards like a debit card

This tip may seem like it contradicts Step 1, but I swear it doesn't. While you should avoid using a credit card for large, extravagant purchases you can't otherwise afford, it can make sense to use credit cards for everyday purchases like groceries, gas, bills, and subscriptions. If you're still paying down debt, do this on a separate card so you can avoid carrying a balance. How can this spending swap benefit your score? It prevents lenders from closing cards or reducing credit limits due to inactivity. And when you pay off your balance each month (more on that in Step 4), it shows you can use credit responsibly.

Video by Ian Wolsten

3. Set up automatic payments

This is the most important step in the process. Missing just one single payment can ding your credit score and incur interest, so set up automatic payments to ensure your credit card bill, student loans, and other debts are paid on time. Once you've set up your automatic payments, double check that they're scheduled correctly and on time. Once you've double-checked, triple check. Your payment history is the biggest score influence, accounting for 35%. So paying on time is a huge help, even if you're not able to pay your balance in full.

4. Pay off your full credit card balance each billing cycle