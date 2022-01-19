Free at-home Covid tests are now available and free N95 masks are coming soon: How to get yours

Protecting yourself against a Covid-19 infection just got a little less expensive, thanks to new White House initiatives.

The government launched COVIDtests.gov on Tuesday, January 18, which allows each U.S. household to order four at-home Covid-19 tests for free. All you have to do is enter your name and mailing address and your tests will be shipped within 7-12 days.

If you want to track your order, you can enter your email address, though it's not required.

The Biden administration will make 400 million highly protective N95 masks available for free. You'll be able to pick up free masks — up to three per adult — at thousands of community health centers and pharmacies across the country starting next week, and the giveaway program should be fully up and running by early February, the White House said.

The average cost of a two-pack of at home tests is $24, while N95 masks range can cost as much as $3 per mask. If you test weekly and use a new mask every five days, as the CDC recommends, you could save around $67 per month.

Here's what to keep in mind when claiming your free tests and masks.